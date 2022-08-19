Morgan Gibbs-White explains Nottingham Forest transfer decision and memories of fans from Sheffield United spell

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England U21 international becomes Forest’s new record signing after an initial fee of around £25m was agreed with Wolves. But add-ons could take the deal as high as an unbelievable £42.5m, as Forest pushed the boat out again once more financially following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Reds beat United on penalties in the play-off semi-finals after two absorbing legs finished level after extra-time, with Gibbs-White scoring for the Blades in normal time before seeing a decisive penalty saved as Forest booked their Wembley place.

Gibbs-White, United’s player of the season, returned to Wolves but Forest had made him their top target all summer and Steve Cooper finally landed his man today, for the eye-watering potential fee.

"It's an amazing feeling to be here," said Gibbs-White. "It's a move that has been in the pipeline for a while and I'm happy to finally get it done and I can't wait to get started.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the head coach and I believe that Forest is the perfect place for a fresh start and a new challenge.

"When I played here last season the games were fun and entertaining and I had a good record scoring here at The City Ground, so hopefully I can continue that!”

Morgan Gibbs-White was a firm fans' favourite at Sheffield United before joining Nottingham Forest: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"The fans were incredible, particularly in the play-off semi final and I've never seen anything like that atmosphere,” Gibbs-White, whose form on loan at United saw him called up to train with the senior England squad and will wear the No.10 shirt at Forest, added.

“I can't wait to get in front of the supporters. The number 10 has been my favourite since I was a little kid and this is the first time I've managed to wear it in my career, so I can't wait to showcase it now.

"The club are heading in the right direction and you can see what [Cooper] wants to do. I believe in the project and we want to build something for the future.