Sheffield United suffered a fresh injury blow in the opening stages of their Premier League clash at Luton Town this afternoon, after the disappointment of Ben Brereton Diaz missing the trip to Kenilworth Road. The Chilean international was absent from the teamsheet with a hamstring issue.

And Chris Wilder's frustration will have only increased after Rhys Norrington-Davies' early withdrawl, in just the fifth minute of the game. The defender went down after trying to keep a ball in play and collided with the advertising hoardings before immediately signalling to medical staff that he could not continue.

