More injury concern for Sheffield United as key defender limps off at Luton following Ben Brereton Diaz blow
Sheffield United suffered a fresh injury blow in the opening stages of their Premier League clash at Luton Town this afternoon, after the disappointment of Ben Brereton Diaz missing the trip to Kenilworth Road. The Chilean international was absent from the teamsheet with a hamstring issue.
And Chris Wilder's frustration will have only increased after Rhys Norrington-Davies' early withdrawl, in just the fifth minute of the game. The defender went down after trying to keep a ball in play and collided with the advertising hoardings before immediately signalling to medical staff that he could not continue.
After treatment the Welsh international was replaced by Max Lowe helped from the field by medics, where he was mercilessly barracked by Luton fans unhappy at an interview he gave soon after leaving Luton on loan and signing for Stoke City. The player left the pitch with a jacket over his head, most likely to hide his anguish, after a 14-month absence with a serious hamstring injury only came to an end when he made his return towards the end of last year.