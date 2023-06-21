David McGoldrick, the former Sheffield United favourite, has opened up on the reasoning behind his shock switch to EFL new boys Notts County this summer, insisting: “Money isn’t everything.”

McGoldrick was playing in the Premier League two years ago for the Blades and had a career-best campaign in front of goal for Derby County last season, notching 25 goals as Paul Warne’s men narrowly missed out on qualifying for the League One play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby were understandably keen to retain him and clubs in the Championship were even said to be keen on the 35-year-old. But in the end McGoldrick elected to return to his boyhood club County following their promotion from the National League last season.

“I’ve got to the age where money isn’t everything,” McGoldrick said. “Happiness is a massive part of family and it’s something I’m trying to teach my kids. How can I teach that to my kids and not practise it myself?

“I didn’t want to look back in 10 years time and say I had a chance to play for Notts County but I turned it down for a few more bob somewhere else. It’s a great move for me, for my football career. Take away all the other stuff that comes with it and it’s where I want to be playing in terms of my future.”

McGoldrick, a legend at Bramall Lane following his displays in a red and white shirt, was named Derby’s player of the season and players’ player of the year last season. At 35, a transition into coaching is also on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played Premier League, Championship and League One and scored goals in every one of them, so I feel like I bring a lot of experience to the team,” McGoldrick added.

“I always had it at the back of my mind that I want to finish here. I haven’t come here as a retirement home. I’ve come here to play and play as many games as I can. The dream is to play for the next couple of years, be part of the team, be successful and you never know, maybe take the club to another division.