The summer transfer window continues as clubs across the second tier of English football work towards strengthening their current crop of players and holding on to their current stars.
Sheffield United are understood to be keen on a Derby County midfielder who is set to become a free agent but will face competition from Watford and West Brom with the Baggies favourites to land his signature.
Millwall are ‘closing in’ on the signing of a Hull City star despite the Tigers having offered the player a new deal and a deal for Joe Allen to join Huddersfield Town upon his Stoke City exit is said to be “highly unlikely”.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly happy to let Brandon Williams leave for £10m despite his impressive loan season at Norwich City.
Burnley are said to be keen on signing a Rotherham United midfielder and new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is also thought to be looking at the Belgian leagues for defensive recruitments with a current Scotland international potentially in his sights.
Sunderland are desperate to keep a hold of their star striker amid links with Rangers and will offer the player a new contract while Middlesbrough have been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing a Newcastle United keeper who has reportedly been told he ‘still has a future’ at St James’ Park.
Finally, Reading have clarified their stance on offering players new contracts.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: