Sheffield United now know that they will secure a spot in the play-offs if they win their final match of the season at home to Fulham this Saturday.
The Blades won 3-1 at QPR last weekend but Middlesbrough and Milwall both also claimed maximum points to keep the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom’s side.
If they slip up then either one could be poised to leapfrog them and take their place in the top six.
The Bramall Lane side currently sit in sixth place but are level on points and goal difference with Luton Town, meaning they could move fifth if the Hatters lose their game in hand against Fulham later today.
Speaking after Saturday’s win, Heckingbottom said:“We looked a good side in the first half but not like winners. We controlled the game but weren’t ruthless. QPR got in our box twice and ended up scoring.
“It’s about what happens in both boxes. Everything that happens in between is propaganda, isn’t it? Fluff.
“We want to pass the ball and move it quickly. But we want a group of players who can score at one end and keep clean sheets at the other.”
Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty of chatter as the summer transfer window gets closer and closer.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: