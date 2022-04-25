A handful of midweek matches will proceed the penultimate round of EFL Championship fixtures this weekend as the season approaches its climax and clubs continue to plot for the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City means that the Blades now have the fate of their season in their own hands as they bid for a play-off spot.

Even if Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers win their games in hand over Paul Heckingbottom’s side it won’t be enough to displace them in sixth - meaning victory in their final two matches will be enough for the Bramall Lane side.

The Blades boss said: “I’ve not seen other results but I’m just bothered about us – and us winning.

“While there is only one goal in it, it’s always going to be nervy but I thought we stood strong.

“Wes mopped things up which came in the box without us really suffering any shots on target which is great.

“We could have made it easier for ourselves when we broke away a few times in the second half.

“We could have put the game to bed but it’s not going to be like that this season.

“We keep getting things thrown at us or things we have battling against, so you have to battle on.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on across the division as clubs prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the latest transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

