Sheffield United head to Bristol City with just four fixtures remaining this season while currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.
A win could see them leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and Luton Town, depending on results elsewhere, but crucially could also open a gap between Paul Heckingbottom’s side and the likes of Middlesborough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall who are chasing them for a spot in the play-offs.
Their last match saw them suffer a surprising 2-1 defeat at home to Reading on Friday night.
Ahead of the match, the Blades boss said: “There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game.
“We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.
“We were a little too emotional.
“We’ve got enough experience out there not to be like that and the lads know what is required, what is expected of them.”
