There is a full card of action from the EFL Championship this bank holiday Monday with so much still up for grabs while the summer transfer window continues to edge closer and closer.

Sheffield United head to Bristol City with just four fixtures remaining this season while currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

A win could see them leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and Luton Town, depending on results elsewhere, but crucially could also open a gap between Paul Heckingbottom’s side and the likes of Middlesborough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall who are chasing them for a spot in the play-offs.

Their last match saw them suffer a surprising 2-1 defeat at home to Reading on Friday night.

Ahead of the match, the Blades boss said: “There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game.

“We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.

“We were a little too emotional.

“We’ve got enough experience out there not to be like that and the lads know what is required, what is expected of them.”

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at EFL Championship clubs with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Millwall lining up loan move for Newcastle prospect Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is wanted on loan by Millwall for next season after impressing while on-loan at League 2 side Bristol Rovers (The Sun)

Stewart puts Sunderland contract talks on hold Swansea City target Ross Stewart, also wanted by Premier League side Norwich City and Scottish champions Rangers, has put contract talks with current club Sunderland 'on hold' (Daily Record)

Cottagers eyeing up another winger League leaders Fulham are considering a move for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer (Daily Mail)

Cherries could return for Lawrence AFC Bournemouth will try a second time to sign Tom Lawrence from Derby County if the Cherries are not promoted to the Premier League (DerbyshireLive)