With just a handful of fixtures remaining for EFL Championship sides the summer transfer window is moving closer and closer to the forefront of club’s minds.

Sheffield United’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend looks to have been enough to keep them in the promotion play-off spots for now after teams around them failed to capitalise.

With the likes of Blackburn Rovers also drawing and Middlesbrough suffering defeat it means the Baldes hung on to sixth spot.

Despite not picking up three points, manager Paul Heckingbottom was thrilled with the performance of his players saying: “Performance-wise, that was right up there with the best.

“We were playing a team that’s going to be in the Premier League next season.”

However, the result could have matched the performance had Morgan Gibbs-White not been denied what Heckingbottom felt was a clear penalty, saying he wants to speak to refereeing officials:“I want to speak to someone. I do want to have a chat with someone and then have them come in.

“All you can do is try and work out what is happening. Clearly I’m frustrated and not happy about it.

“But I also want to try and be constructive. We can’t do anything about it now and, in one sense, we have to move on. But I also want to try and get to the bottom of it, to see if there’s anything we should be doing or aren’t doing.”

Away from the pitch the summer transfer window is looming and the rumour mill is being to pick up speed. Here are the transfer news stories making headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning:

1. Premier League clubs interested in Gordon Birmingham City’s 19-year old defender Nico Gordon is drawing interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Dean coy on permanent Owls switch Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean has remained coy on future and said he cannot ‘make decisions for other people’ when asked about a potential permanent move to the Owls (YorkshireLive) Photo Sales

3. Sawyers in the thoughts of Baggies boss West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that Romaine Sawyers, currently on loan at league rivals Stoke City, is ‘in his thoughts’ ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Foxes impressed by Piroe Swansea City striker Joël Piroe’s impressive goal-scoring form this season has caught they eye of Premier League side Leicester City (Votebol International) Photo Sales