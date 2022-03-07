Sheffield United were in Friday night action last weekend when they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.
Billy Sharp’s second half goal looked to have secured the three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side but Ryan Yates struck at the death for the visitors to deny the Blades an important win in their promotion play-off push.
After the match, Heckingbottom was full of praise for the veteran striker.
He said: “Billy, everyone knows what he brings and what he does. The ability to do what he does, take chances and big chances, is going to be very important going forward of course.
“Teams are going to come here and try and stop us. We know that. They’re going to try and make it difficult for us as we’ve seen. So taking chances when they come along, having someone who can do that, I don’t think it needs any more explanation does it.”
The Blades’ boss also discussed the importance of keeping his current starters fit with several first team players out injured.
“The injuries are becoming an issue but it’s something we’re just going to have to get on with.
“Not all of them, but the workload we’ve been under definitely has caused some of them I believe.”
