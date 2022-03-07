Another round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books a new week gets underway with a fresh batch of transfer news doing the rounds.

Sheffield United were in Friday night action last weekend when they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp’s second half goal looked to have secured the three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side but Ryan Yates struck at the death for the visitors to deny the Blades an important win in their promotion play-off push.

After the match, Heckingbottom was full of praise for the veteran striker.

He said: “Billy, everyone knows what he brings and what he does. The ability to do what he does, take chances and big chances, is going to be very important going forward of course.

“Teams are going to come here and try and stop us. We know that. They’re going to try and make it difficult for us as we’ve seen. So taking chances when they come along, having someone who can do that, I don’t think it needs any more explanation does it.”

The Blades’ boss also discussed the importance of keeping his current starters fit with several first team players out injured.

“The injuries are becoming an issue but it’s something we’re just going to have to get on with.

“Not all of them, but the workload we’ve been under definitely has caused some of them I believe.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Rovers’ January signing on crutches Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says January loan signing Deyo Zeefuik “can’t put his foot on the ground” and is on crutches after picking up an injury in the loss to Fulham (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Celtic will keep tabs on Semenyo despite £20m price tag Celtic will continue to keep tabs on transfer target Antoine Semenyo despite Bristol City pricing the Scottish club out of the market with a £20m fee wanted (GiveMeSport) Photo Sales

3. Leeds eye Red Devils youngster Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner. The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a brilliant loan spell with Nottingham Forest. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Obafemi deserves Ireland call up Michael Obafemi’s impressive form for Swansea City this season is deserving of a recall to the the Ireland men’s international side (Balls.IE) Photo Sales