A brace for forward Shania Hayles either side of half time and a cool second half finish from strike partner Abi Harrison was just reward for a City side who controlled the midfield to frustrate their hosts.

Readfearn felt the Blades were good enough to be sharing the spoils at the break but conceded either side of half time and never really recovered, though Mia Enderby did pull one back late in the match.

The United boss said afterwards: “If you give quality strikers like Hayles room in the box, they’ll score. If we’d have gone in nil-nil at half-time that would be about right. The first goal after half-time is a sucker punch, it’s a mistake. The disappointment is in the goals, not in the performance.

Mia Enderby of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the consolation goal during the The FA Women's Championship match at Bramall Lane. Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

"I think if Mia’s goal had have come five minutes earlier, we might have made a game of it, but listen, they’re a full-time team with a full-time budget. We’re a part time team with a part time budget.

“If you look at the league and the results, most sides are beating one another, so we’re still in there."

With 12 league goals this season already United might have hoped for more but could not breach the league’s most miserly defence further.

There were few clear-cut chances in the opening exchanges, but eventually the relentless pressing of the away side saw them rewarded with Hayles’ first goal after 40 minutes.

A press on the United right won her possession and despite a heavy touch on the run to goal, the forward slipped the ball under Bethan Davies from six yards out for a third goal of this league campaign.

The striker then doubled her account just after the break after a jinking run and cross down the right-hand side from Ella Powell troubled the home defence who couldn’t clear and Hayles pounced to finish from under the crossbar.

A through ball to Abi Harrison saw the Scottish international spin then dink home from the edge of the box.

The Blades scored through Enderby late on, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

Redfearn’s side are fifith in the Championship table, six points behind the leaders.