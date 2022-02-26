Millwall v Sheffield United: Live updates from The Den as Blades make four changes
Sheffield United will be looking to continue their promotion push this afternoon when they face Millwall at The Den.
United pulled off another impressive result in midweek when they beat play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers in injury time, but Millwall have also won all of their last three games and will fancy their chances of pulling off something of an upset at home.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Millwall v Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:32
Blades supporting a good cause
in the warm-up today
The official teamsheet
courtesy of our man James Shield ...
The secrets of Hecky’s success
Paul Heckingbottom’s assistant Stuart McCall has revealed the qualities which have enabled the former academy coach to transform Sheffield United’s fortunes.
Appointed first team manager in November, Heckingbottom enters today’s game against Millwall having won nine of his first 13 league matches at the helm - three more than his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic achieved in 19 outings.
McCall, providing an insight into the secrets behind the former defender’s success, said: “I know Paul well, obviously. So although people will expect me to say this, honestly I’ve been really impressed with how he goes about things.
“He drives everything. We’ve got a very big staff here and he leads from the front. But at the same time, he’s really good at interacting. The interaction he’s got, bringing everyone together, is great.
“He’s also very good at delegating. He’s brought people to the club and he’s working with people, like him, who were already here as well. His delegation skills are excellent. I know, because he delegated the tea and coffee making to me every single day.
“Basically, he’s a really intelligent lad and really well driven.”
A big day for this man, too
Given a rare start this season against a physical side - and he looks up to it, to be fair
A big day for the Blade
TEAM NEWS
and the Blades make four changes to their side for the game today - Kyron Gordon comes in to replace the suspended Charlie Goode, with changes in midfield and in attack too
Is this the Blades’ side today?
The Star’s James Shield selects his ideal starting eleven for a fixture which pits sixth versus 12th - or rather 12th versus sixth - in the Championship table.
James’ Starting Eleven: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Robinson, Egan, B Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
James’ Substitutes: A Davies, McBurnie, Ndiaye, Gordon, Hourihane, Jebbison, Starbuck.
James’ Thinking: Heckingbottom started the month reshuffling his options on a regular basis. You can understand why. Although chopping and changing is never ideal, neither is the fixture schedule United have been left with after a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period. Thankfully, United have remained unbeaten and demonstrated, when they beat Rovers despite being reduced to 10 men, they boast the strength of character required to negotiate a way through this difficult period.
Blades told: This is how to beat Millwall
United have been told how to take “the sting” out of today’s game at Millwall.
With Stuart McCall believing the presence of a large travelling support will diminish the influence of the notoriously partisan home fans, United’s assistant manager admitted it is vital the visitors impose themselves on the fixture straight from kick-off.
“You get on the ball, that’s what you do, and you take the sting out of it,” McCall said.
“You put on a positive, front foot performance. That way, you take the sting out of it and make sure you can play your way, not their way.”
Beautiful day for it
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades travel to The Den looking to build on the midweek victory over Blackburn at the Lane - this man was the hero and could feature today too, with Chris Basham injured and Charlie Goode suspended