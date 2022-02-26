Paul Heckingbottom’s assistant Stuart McCall has revealed the qualities which have enabled the former academy coach to transform Sheffield United’s fortunes.

Appointed first team manager in November, Heckingbottom enters today’s game against Millwall having won nine of his first 13 league matches at the helm - three more than his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic achieved in 19 outings.

McCall, providing an insight into the secrets behind the former defender’s success, said: “I know Paul well, obviously. So although people will expect me to say this, honestly I’ve been really impressed with how he goes about things.

“He drives everything. We’ve got a very big staff here and he leads from the front. But at the same time, he’s really good at interacting. The interaction he’s got, bringing everyone together, is great.

“He’s also very good at delegating. He’s brought people to the club and he’s working with people, like him, who were already here as well. His delegation skills are excellent. I know, because he delegated the tea and coffee making to me every single day.