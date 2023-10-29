Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Arteta gave “credit” to Sheffield United for the way they have approached life in the Premier League so far, despite seeing his Arsenal side turn up the pressure on under-fire boss Paul Heckingbottom with a 5-0 win at the Emirates. Eddie Nketiah seized his chance in the absence of Gabriel Jesus with a hat-trick.

Substitutes Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu wrapped up the points late on with a penalty and a close-range finish respectively as United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season was confirmed on another sorry afternoon in London.

Boss Heckingbottom remained defiant afterwards, despite increased speculation and “noise” about his future and potential replacement by former Blades boss Chris Wilder. The United chief was disappointed with how his side lost the physical battle to the Gunners, as well as being outplayed, but Arteta had some sympathy as his side went up to second in the Premier League table.

“My personal opinion is this is the best and the most competitive league in the world. So it is really difficult for us,” Arteta said. “I can imagine for a team that is coming from the Championship how difficult it is. But big credit to Sheffield United.

“I watched all the games that they played against the big teams and how many problems they have created to them and the small margins how they have lost the games, so I wish them the best.”

On Heckingbottom’s admission about the physicality of Arsenal outmuscling his own side’s efforts, Arteta added: “That shows the mentality and determination and the team wants and how much they have to respect every game and every ball. Because the influence that every ball in the journey that you have to have throughout a game.