Mikel Arteta was delighted with how his Arsenal side negotiated a "tricky" trip to Sheffield United this evening after his side kept up their title charge with a 6-0 hammering of the Blades at Bramall Lane. Arsenal went 3-0 up before the half-hour mark and it was five at half-time on another chastening evening in South Yorkshire for United.

The Blades have now conceded five or more goals on their last four home outings in all competitions and are on course for the highest number of goals conceded in Premier League history at their current rate. They are at Bournemouth next up this weekend before a three-week international break which could at least provide some mental respite - for fans as well as players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I loved the way the team played, the quality that we showed, the aggression as well without the ball,” Arteta said. “We were really determined from the beginning. We were all worried because it’s a very tricky game. They are a team that has done really well against some big teams as well. We are really happy with the win, the amount of goals that we scored and a clean sheet.

“We have to continue to do what we are doing. I’m really happy with the players that played, really happy to get some players back after a long time, like Fabio [Vieira], like Thomas [Partey], and then maintain the momentum. And now it’s Brentford, and we enjoy that today, and tomorrow it’s Brentford and Brentford and Brentford, and keep going.”