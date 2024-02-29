Mikel Arteta admits he has learned plenty from Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and admires the work he has done at Bramall Lane. Arteta brings his Arsenal side to South Yorkshire on Monday evening as the club look to pick up their seventh successive Premier League win and pile the misery on the Blades.

The Gunners, who are involved in the title race, have bagged 25 goals in their last six top flight outings and most neutrals are expecting them to cut loose against the leakiest defensive line in the division. However, Arteta has warned his side against complacency by underlining his belief that Arsenal could be forced to dig deep in order to pick up the three points on offer against Wilder's side.

"They're a really difficult team to beat," Arteta said during his press conference on Thursday afternoon. "I’ve watched four or five games now, with the City game, the way they started against Villa, and then obviously the game took a different route, but they are extremely well coached.

"I know Chris really well and I admire his teams, a lot of things that he does with them. It will be Monday night football and it’s going to be a tough night."

He added: "With every team, we look at the weaknesses and the strengths and try to take the game to the opponent but I’m saying this because I know that team really well. I analysed it many years ago as well, the things that Chris did, and I learned from his teams. I’m telling you, it’s going to be a really tough match."

The Blades find themselves 11 points adrift of Premier League safety following the league's decision to reduce Everton's point deduction from 10 points to six. However, three points against Arsenal would certainly give Wilder's side the belief that they can pull off a great escape over the remaining months of the campaign.

