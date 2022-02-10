Algeria international Adlene Guedioura was released from his contract during the recent transfer window, only four months after arriving in South Yorkshire following a spell with Al-Gharafa.

Recruited by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, the 36-year-old made only two appearances for United before his deal was terminated by mutual consent - with an official announcement, confirming the news, later being published on the Championship club’s website.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guedioura had only just returned to training after recovering from the injury which ruled him out of his country’s unsuccessful defence of their African Cup of Nations title.

Asked why the former Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough midfielder had moved on, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Just out of honesty and respect really. We had lots of conversations about here and how he might fit in. It became clear that his chances would be limited and we also spoke about the likelihood of him being here next year.

“We were both on the same page, agreeing that if he left now, and was a free agent, then it would increase his chances of getting another club.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the campaign, Guedioura resigned himself to departing when Jokanovic, his former manager at both Vicarage Road and the Thani bin Jassim Stadium, was sacked in November.

“Knowing it would never be a longer term thing here,” continued Heckingbottom, who has led United to within a point of the play-offs, “It suited everyone.”