Middlesbrough v Sheffield United LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates from Riverside clash
Sheffield United will look to build on their weekend victory over Derby County this evening when they face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside.
United will kick off a point shy of seventh place after their recent resurgence, and defender Ben Davies says United must make the most of the momentum they have built up in recent weeks after admitting the Blades are playing “catch-up” in their pursuit of promotion after their poor start.
After taking two points from their first five games of the league season, United travel to Middlesbrough having picked up 10 points from their last 12 available.
United are seven points behind second-placed West Brom and nine adrift of leaders Bournemouth, who they face at the weekend.
And defender Davies, on loan from Liverpool, admitted: “We know the Championship’s a tough relentless league and we’ve done well in the last few weeks to get on a positive run.
“Now we need to continue it because we need to be picking six or seven points up a week. The target is still to get promoted back to the Premier League.”
Boro v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 18:40
Blades are in the building
The stage is set for the Blades
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades are back in action at the Riverside as they face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough - they’ll be looking to build on Saturday’s late victory over Derby County and perhaps even get themselves into the play-offs if they win and results go their way ahead of a tough-looking weekend trip to Bournemouth
Ben Davies’ warning to the Blades...
SJ on Hourihane
Conor has had a fantastic time with me, it’s not important who started or who didn’t. We all know his quality and his character but it’s about the team, not one player. I can only start with 11 players, I consider him one of the important players in my team and if he will not be starting, he will be on the bench. He’s an important player in my team and my squad.
John Egan scoring from corners
He scored against Portugal too and had a good month, he showed his quality in front of the goal. He’s an important player for us in this situation and he was successful against Hull and Portugal. We expect he can help us in this situation too
I expect a strong Neil Warnock team, they will try and find a 1v1 situation. I’ve played a lot of times against Neil, he’s one of my favourite coaches in England. I like having a chat and a beer with him, to have some conversation. Of course I will be looking to win the game, but I know him and he knows me too. We don’t change our style much, we are ready and I am sure they are ready too. We’ll see what happens.
McGoldrick and Mousset
They started a few days ago and both are working with the team.
Sander Berge
Sander is still doubtful and he hasn’t started working with us. I hope he’ll start Tuesday with the team.
Value of Billy to the Blades
I have a lot of questions about Billy Sharp, you know him better than me. His numbers are really impressive and he showed the personality at the end against Derby. He is my logical choice, his attitude will encourage other people to push harder and be in the team too. It’s not about if he scores or not, he’s a clever man and reads the game very well. His movement is very good and he wants to be at the highest possible level.