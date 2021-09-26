Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock left fuming as red card could rule-out forward for Sheffield United clash

Crooks was sent off in Boro’s 1-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday after challenging for a loose ball in the box with Royals keeper Luke Southwood.

The club will contest the decision after Warnock admitted he would have torn a strip off his player had Crooks not gone in for the ball as he did.

The former Blades boss is, of course, no stranger to offering criticism of match officials and he didn’t hold back again after this clash with Reading.

Neil Warnock was left fuming at Matt Crooks' red card in Middlesbrough's defeat to Reading

“The referee [Peter Bankes] was in a terrible position,” Warnock said. “He said that he saw the tackle and then had advice from his linesman who was 45 yards away. A young linesman who looked about 18.

“The linesman said he saw Crooks go in for the ball with his studs high and endangering him [Southwood] so he immediately said red card to the referee.

“Peter didn’t have a very good second half and he was in a terrible position and he’s listened to a young pup with a flag in his hand.

“It’s terrible really. I’ve been in the game 42 years and this group of Championship referees at the minute is probably the worst I have ever come across.

“Honestly, if Matt hadn’t have gone in for that challenge, I’d have probably fined him.”