The pair worked together at Bramall Lane, with Lundstram playing a key role for the Blades in the Premier League before leaving on a free transfer to sign for the Glasgow giants in the summer.

Lundstram has featured rarely for the Gers under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who took charge at Ibrox after Steven Gerrard went to Aston Villa.

And according to the Daily Record, Wilder is considering a move for Lundstram to boost his squad for the second half of the season.

Lundstram is only six months into a three-year contract at Ibrox, so his club would be able to demand a sizeable fee for the midfielder if he doesn’t leave on loan.

Derby pushing for Diallo move ahead of Blades clash

Derby County are pushing to sign Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan, with the former Blades target set to leave Old Trafford this month.

Diallo joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for an initial £21m fee, but has only played a handful of times in English football.

Chris Wilder has been linked with a reunion with John Lundstram: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Derby are under transfer restrictions but can bring in players without transfer or loan fees, with Rooney’s legendary status at Old Trafford no doubt helping in that respect.

The Rams host the Blades this weekend and Rooney hopes to have the teenager signed and sealed before that game.

Chelsea set to recall their man from City loan

Left-back Juan Familia-Castillo is set to be recalled from his loan spell at Birmingham City this month, to be sent elsewhere on a temporary deal.

The youngster joined City in the summer after signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, but has made just five first-team appearances for Lee Bowyer’s men.

Football Insider report that all parties are on board with the loan being ended early, in order to send the 21-year-old elsewhere.

Sunderland eye Peterborough striker Clarke-Harris

Another player previously linked with the Blades, Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough, has been linked with League One Sunderland.

But Clarke-Harris won’t come cheap, with his contract at Peterborough not running out for another two seasons.