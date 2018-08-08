Middlesbrough 3 Sheffield United 0: Player ratings after disappointing defeat

Have your say

It was a day to forget at the Riverside last night as Sheffield United crashed to a 3-0 defeat.

The Blades were 3-0 down within 25 minutes after goals from Martin Braithwaite, Aden Flint and Stewart Downing.

New signings Dean Henderson, John Egan and David McGoldrick all started while Ben Woodburn was introduced at the break.

The Blades now find themselves bottom of the Championship table following the defeat after their opening day defeat to Swansea.

