Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield United 0 LIVE: Goals from Watmore and McNair give Blades mountain to climb

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United has a shot on goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United will kick off a point shy of seventh place after their recent resurgence, and defender Ben Davies says United must make the most of the momentum they have built up in recent weeks after admitting the Blades are playing “catch-up” in their pursuit of promotion after their poor start.

After taking two points from their first five games of the league season, United travel to Middlesbrough having picked up 10 points from their last 12 available.

United are seven points behind second-placed West Brom and nine adrift of leaders Bournemouth, who they face at the weekend.

And defender Davies, on loan from Liverpool, admitted: “We know the Championship’s a tough relentless league and we’ve done well in the last few weeks to get on a positive run.