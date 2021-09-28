Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield United 0 LIVE: Goals from Watmore and McNair give Blades mountain to climb

Sheffield United will look to build on their weekend victory over Derby County this evening when they face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:55 pm
lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United has a shot on goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United will kick off a point shy of seventh place after their recent resurgence, and defender Ben Davies says United must make the most of the momentum they have built up in recent weeks after admitting the Blades are playing “catch-up” in their pursuit of promotion after their poor start.

After taking two points from their first five games of the league season, United travel to Middlesbrough having picked up 10 points from their last 12 available.

United are seven points behind second-placed West Brom and nine adrift of leaders Bournemouth, who they face at the weekend.

And defender Davies, on loan from Liverpool, admitted: “We know the Championship’s a tough relentless league and we’ve done well in the last few weeks to get on a positive run.

“Now we need to continue it because we need to be picking six or seven points up a week. The target is still to get promoted back to the Premier League.”

Boro v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:41

And that’s full time

A thoroughly disappointing evening at the Riverside for the Blades, who barely laid a glove on their hosts despite their possession and neat interplay in front of Boro’s defence - Sol Bamba was absolutely unbelievable tonight as he blocked, headed and kicked everything that United threw at him clear, and two neat finishes proved the difference between the sides. Stay tuned for post-match reaction from both camps...

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:37

Four minutes

added on for the Blades to find a way back into this, but it doesn’t look likely in all honesty... Boro will look to run down the clock from here and it’ll be job done for them if they do so

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:33

Sharp goes through

and sees his shot blocked behind for a corner, which the referee gives belatedly

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:30

Bamba clears

once again as McGoldrick’s shot looks bound for the bottom corner, but the defender gets there and clears it

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:25

Stunning save from Lumley

as he gets up to push McGoldrick’s well-struck volley over the bar - it looked to be on target as he let fly from long range but the Boro ‘keeper was equal to it

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:22

Final Blades sub

sees Ndiaye go off for Hourihane, 77th minute

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:19

Bamba sees yellow

after sliding through Billy Sharp in an attempt to get the ball, probably the defender’s first misstep of the game and the resulting corner is punched away by Lumley

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:15

Sporar sees yellow

after a bit of handbags with Baldock, he goes for a second bite and throws his head at the Blades right-back for no apparent reason and is booked

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:14

Blades change

sees Enda Stevens replaced by Rhys Norrington-Davies

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:11

Booking for Crooks

as he comes sliding in on McGoldrick and catches player rather than ball, the Blades man is up and moving OK but the former Miller won’t escape a yellow card - as Fleck sees the same fate for a challenge on Watmore

