United are looking for their first win of the formative Championship season and face a fellow promotion favourite in Boro at the Riverside.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Boro v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 15:44
Goal Boro
and it’s Akpom who gets it, getting on the end of McNair’s header to nod past Foderingham and drag his side level once more
Here comes McBurnie
as he enters the fray to replace Iliman Ndiaye, who’s been excellent again
Here’s that remarkable own goal
GOAL BLADES
and it’s a horror own goal for Giles as he smashes Ndiaye’s cross into his own net -he holds his head in his hands but the Blades fans go crazy across from us and it’s time for another drinks break
McGree gets a chance
as Jones again down the right finds acres of space and picks him out, but Fleck’s challenge does just enough to put him off and he skews over the bar
Good save
From Steffen keeps out Brewster’s good header that was goalbound, the goalkeeper stretching to tip it round the post
Lowe has a go
and forces a save from Steffen after being played in cleverly by Brewster, his effort wasn’t convincing and it was comfortable for the goalkeeper
Off the line
from a Boro defender as Brewster is sent clear, he goes round Steffen and pokes goalwards but it’s turned behind by Bola
Teams are back out
at the Riverside, Brewster coming on for the Blades in place of Billy Sharp
Half-time
and it’s level after 45 fascinating minutes of Championship action - neither side giving an inch and also showing some moments of quality too, with the game on a knifeedge as a result. United will feel they could have had a few more decisions, including a very good penalty shout in that half, but it remains level at the break