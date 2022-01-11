Michael Verrips' Sheffield United nightmare looks to be over after loan move confirmed

Verrips, who signed for the Blades in 2019 after cancelling his Mechelen contract, has made just one league appearance during his time at Bramall Lane, a 4-0 defeat away at West Bromwich Albion.

He has signed for the Eredivisie side on loan for the rest of the season, with United announcing that the deal has an option to make it permanent in the summer.

But Sittard’s announcement of the move included mention of a “mandatory option to purchase” in the agreement, which will tie Verrips to the Dutch top-flight strugglers until 2025.

“I am very happy to be here in Sittard,” said Verrips.

“It was important for me to live and play in familiar surroundings again. Now that everything is finished, I can focus on what I came for.”

Sjoerd Ars, Sittard’s technical manager, added: “In Michael we have brought in a relatively young keeper with national and international experience.

Michael Verrips' first league game for Sheffield United was at West Bromwich Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"With his arrival, we realize a healthy competition under the bar. With Yanick van Osch and Michael, we now have two talented goalkeepers who have the quality to be Fortuna Sittard's first goalkeeper."

Verrips signed for United in unusual circumstances, after cancelling his contract with KV Mechelen following a match-fixing investigation into the club.

He spent time last season on loan at Dutch side FC Emmen and has been an understudy to both Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale during his time in South Yorkshire.

Last year, Verrips opened up on the frustrations of his bit-part role at United after joining Emmen on loan in the last transfer window.

And in an interview with Voetbal International in March 2021, he admitted that the whole saga left him “completely in the doldrums”.

“I had agreed with Sheffield that I would start as second goalkeeper, but that I would play all matches in the FA Cup and League Cup,” Verrips said.