It’s four clean sheets in five games for Sheffield United and goalkeeper Michael Cooper

No stone is left unturned at Sheffield United in preparation for their next game and the goalkeeping department is no different.

That’s why Blades stopper Michael Cooper didn’t simply put his incredible save at Portsmouth on Saturday down to reactions.

Right on the stroke of half time, the summer signing from Plymouth rose superbly to tip away a lofted ball that had evaded everyone and bounced in the box before heading towards the top corner.

“Yeah, it wasn't seeing it late,” he explained. “I've seen it the whole way. It was just, obviously, you're thinking someone's gonna get a touch, and then they don't end up getting a touch. So then you gotta react off, you know, that sort of second phase ball. Just managed to get across and get my hand onto it, keep it out, and then, you know, get through to halftime, nil-nil.”

Cooper added: “We try and replicate every sort of situation that can happen, in training. Everything gets covered. So even little things like that, little reaction saves we do. And, you know, everything we do on the pitch, training pitch is all about what coming out on Saturday and keeping the ball out of the net.”

It’s four clean sheets in five games for Cooper since his switch from Devon, just after the Championship campaign had begun, and the 24-year-old is delighted with how things have gone so far after a move north.

“Yeah, pretty buzzing with it,” he admitted. “You know, we would have liked a couple more points today. However, you know, we've got two home games coming up, so if you can take today's point into them, get a couple results that we want to go our way, and we'll be looking good heading into the international break.”

He added: “When things are going your way on the pitch, it's kind of easy for everything to be rosy when you're winning and keeping clean sheets. But even if the results weren't going our way, I'm still very happy with how the club's taken to me, supporters and just life in general up here [in Sheffield], I'm really enjoying it so far, regardless of the results, and they're just a bonus on top of that.”