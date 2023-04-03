Meet the 21 most valuable Championship players including Sheffield United, Burnley, Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough men - gallery
A look at who is worth the most in the Championship this season as Sheffield United eye promotion
Sheffield United are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley. This weekend proved to be a significant weekend in the promotion race with the Blades winning 1-0 away at Norwich City courtesy of James McAtee’s second-half goal and 3rd place Middlesbrough losing 4-2 away at Huddersfield Town.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now six points ahead of Boro with a game in-hand. They play Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane this Friday as they eye another win.
Here is a look at the top 21 highest valued players in the second tier at the moment with market values via Transfermarkt - with a handful of Blades players making the cut...