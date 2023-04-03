News you can trust since 1887
Meet the 21 most valuable Championship players including Sheffield United, Burnley, Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough men - gallery

A look at who is worth the most in the Championship this season as Sheffield United eye promotion

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

Sheffield United are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind runaway leaders Burnley. This weekend proved to be a significant weekend in the promotion race with the Blades winning 1-0 away at Norwich City courtesy of James McAtee’s second-half goal and 3rd place Middlesbrough losing 4-2 away at Huddersfield Town.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now six points ahead of Boro with a game in-hand. They play Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane this Friday as they eye another win.

Here is a look at the top 21 highest valued players in the second tier at the moment with market values via Transfermarkt - with a handful of Blades players making the cut...

£7.91m

1. 21. Imran Louza, Watford

£7.91m Photo: Gareth Copley

£7.91m

2. 20. Auston Trusty, Birmingham (on loan from Arsenal)

£7.91m

£8.79m

3. 19. Ben Cabango, Swansea City

£8.79m Photo: Ryan Hiscott

£8.79m

4. 18. Ilias Chair, QPR

£8.79m Photo: Andrew Redington

