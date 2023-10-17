The PGMOL have revealed the match officials who will take charge of Saturday night’s meeting between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Old Trafford

Match Referee Michael Oliver shows a yellow card to Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend with a Saturday night visit from Manchester United as the Blades look to finally put their first win on the board this season.

And when they run out at Bramall Lane both teams will be led by one of the Premier League’s better referees, with Michael Oliver set to officiate a Blades match for the first time this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver has recently been on international duty himself, with the Northumberland-native having taken charge of Denmark’s win over Kazakhstan at the weekend. Last week, he was the man in the middle for the top-of-the-table clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, dishing out five yellow cards, which is just a little over his 4.5 per game average.

Oliver will be assisted on the lines by Lee Betts and Dan Cook, with Andy Davies the fourth official. This will be the first match Cook has been involved in since the controversial Tottenham v Liverpool game in which Luis Diaz’s goal was incorrectly ruled offside following a mistake in VAR. Cook was the VAR assistant in that match.

Sitting in Stockley Park as VAR is John Brooks who found himself in the headlines last season for an error which saw him stood down.

John Brooks was on VAR duty for Crystal Palace & Brighton where Brighton were incorrectly denied a goal after the WRONG PLAYER was used when drawing lines to check an offside.



He was dropped. pic.twitter.com/nNALho4XKY — CF Comps (@CF_Compsz) August 27, 2023

Brooks was the VAR at Crystal Palace v Brighton when he wrongly disallowed what would have been the opening goal by Seagulls’ Pervis Estupiñán after drawing the lines in the wrong place. The official ruled out the ‘goal’ after an offside line was drawn alongside Palace defender James Tomkins when Marc Guéhi was further back and playing Estupiñán onside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks was subsequently stood down from the Merseyside derby on the following Monday and Arsenal vs Man City on the Wednesday as a result of the error.