Match Analysis: Chris Basham explains how one look from the manager inspired Sheffield United’s win over Reading

At half-time, as they trudged back into their dressing room following a forgettable first-half, Sheffield United's players were expecting Chris Wilder to strip to paint from the walls.

However, rather than an excoriation, he cast them a mournful glance instead. More than the introduction of Mark Duffy or leading goalscorer Billy Sharp, it proved to be the pivotal moment of a match which appeared destined to end in a disappointing stalemate. Such, Chris Basham explained, is the bond between United's players and their unpretentious manager.

"Because we're so close, because we think so much of him, when you feel you've let him down that's probably worse than a b********g," the defender admitted. "We knew we hadn't been at our best and that it was important to go back out there and prove a real point.

"He just stood back, gave us a look to let us know he was really disappointed, and let the lads take care of the rest.

"Actually it was Knilly (Alan Knill) who really tore into us. Because he's usually such a nice bloke, that really made us think."

That coercive cocktail of shock, pride and emotional blackmail had the desired effect as Sharp broke the deadlock after being summoned from the bench before Sam Baldock, whose younger brother George impressed for the visitors, sealed Reading's fate by turning John Fleck's corner into his own net. But its potency also laid bare both the comradeship and qualities which, despite a potentially debilitating set of circumstances behind the scenes, saw Wilder's squad finish the weekend third in the table.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring before Sam Baldock's own goal saw Sheffield United climb to third in the Championship: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"Okay, we might not have the supposed big and glamorous names a lot of the other teams have got," Basham continued. "But what we have got is a real honesty. Because we're so close and we're all best mates in there, we can tell it how it is and nobody falls out. Everyone wants the best for everyone else in there."

Although Basham and Wilder preferred to focus on the psychology - "That was all about attitude," the latter said - United owed their victory to some tactical acumen too. Initially solid but initially unenterprising, Duffy's appearance allowed them to edge further upfield and gnaw away at Reading's brittle confidence.

Until Sharp also stepped-up to claim his 12th of the season, it seemed as if United would once again be ruing missed opportunities as the otherwise excellent David McGoldrick spurned two glorious openings after earlier seeing an effort ruled-out by the assistant referee's flag. Conor Washington, working hard but suffering from a dearth of quality service, had also strayed offside when he pounced on another set-piece during the opening exchanges.

Reading, with under-23's coach Scott Marshall at the helm following Paul Clement's dismissal on Thursday, caused some problems to begin with as Josh Sims, on-loan from Southampton, busied himself down the flanks. But, as Wilder later insisted, any difficulties United were experiencing could be attributed to their own lethargic tempo. Not, even though he referenced the wealth of talent at Marshall's disposal, the hosts' industry and application.

Mark Duffy (left), whose introduction proved instrumental, and John Egan: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"For 45 minutes, I thought the hunger of the team wanting to stay out of the bottom three was greater than the hunger of the team trying to get into the top three," he said. "That's what we told the lads at the break.

"In the second-half, the hunger of the team aiming for the top three was stronger. We got about more, moved it about much better and dropped on more second balls."

Basham, whose cross was converted by Sharp after McGoldrick had tried and failed to get a touch, echoed those sentiments.

"We went away on our Christmas party after the Leeds game, (which United lost 1-0), and had a really good one," he said. "There were lots of wrestlers on it, I was dressed as The Undertaker, so we felt bad putting in a below-par first-half on the back of that.

"When we saw Reading had sacked their manager we thought 'Oh no, why us?' They've got good players, you can see that, and for all they knew there would be people sat in the stand watching who might get the job so we knew we might have to be ready for some sort of reaction."

"One of the really good things here is that everyone the gaffer brings in are top people," Basham added. "You watch them when they arrive and you know they're good players but they've also got the right character. That's why we can be like we are with each other."

One of those new arrivals, Northern Ireland international Oliver Norwood, was named man-of-the-match after orchestrating proceedings in midfield. But it was Sharp who landed the most telling blow following United's much-improved second-half display.

Before then McGoldrick had lifted the ball straight into Anssi Jaakkola's body after escaping Reading's rearguard and seen an angled drive saved by the Finn. John Fleck's attempt from long distance dipped just too late to trouble the goalkeeper while McGoldrick's misjudged header was also gathered comfortably.

After sending Enda Stevens's centre inches wide, Sharp calculated his angles perfectly to touch home at the far post before Baldock's error, with Jack O'Connell forcing the issue, confirmed United's pressure had finally told.

"It didn't happen until late but it was worth it," Basham said. "That's because we showed what we're made of, what we're all about and made sure we got there in the end. It feels great to be where we are but we've got to still try and improve."

Reading: Jaakkola, Gunter, Yiadom, Bacuna, McCleary, Sims (Barrow 65), Ilori, Blackett, Rinomhota, Loader, McNulty (S Baldock 65). Not used: Mannone, Swift, Aluko, Kelly, McIntyre.

Sheffield United: Henderson, G Baldock, Stevens, O'Connell, Egan, Basham, Norwood, Lundstram (Duffy 46), Fleck, McGoldrick, Washington (Sharp 59). Not used: Moore, Coutts, Stearman, Johnson, Cranie.

Referee: James Linington (Newport).