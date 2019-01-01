Match Analysis: Billy Sharp cuts through the confusion to write his name into the record books as Sheffield United beat Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say For one brief moment, as Lee Evans prepared to shoot and Sheffield United's net was yawning, it appeared as if the story was going to be about the Wigan Athletic midfielder and his transfer paperwork. * Sheffield United: ‘Billy Sharp deserves all plaudits’ says Chris Wilder after Blades skipper breaks scoring record