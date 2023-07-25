Marseille have signed Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr from the Championship club for an undisclosed fee, in a move that could signal good news for Sheffield United’s hopes of keeping Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has been heavily linked with the Ligue 1 club following an impressive season at Bramall Lane last term. He has been offered a new and improved deal with the Blades, as he enters the final year of his current contract.

Sarr’s arrival at Marseille is their second signing this summer which bolsters their forward line, with the French club having secured the services of Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last week.

A Marseille statement read: “Olympique de Marseille today announced the signing of Ismaïla Sarr from Watford FC. The winger has signed for the club after passing his medical.

“Trained at AS Génération Foot in Senegal, Ismaïla Sarr began his career in 2016 at FC Metz. After a remarkable first season, the Senegalese striker signed for Stade Rennais FC in the summer of 2017, making 77 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in two seasons. He won the Coupe de France with the Breton club in 2019. That same year, Ismaïla Sarr decided to move to Watford in north-west London. With the Hornets, he scored 34 goals and provided 24 assists in 131 games played.

“The Saint-Louis native also won 54 caps for the Senegal national team at just 25 years of age - a country with which he lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.”

Sarr netted 10 goals in 39 fixtures last term for Watford. The Senegal international has been the persistent subject of transfer interest over the past few seasons and left Watford with just one year remaining on his deal at Vicarage Road.