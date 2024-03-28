Marco Silva expects Saturday's clash with Sheffield United to be anything but straightforward as the Blades continue to strive for Premier League survival. Fulham have found form over the last couple of months in the top flight, winning four of their last six league games and seeing off Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last time out at Craven Cottage.

But, they know the challenge that awaits them at Bramall Lane will be very different as they take on a side facing an uphill battle just to secure their top flight status. Chris Wilder's side are eight points adrift of 17th spot at present and after pushing Bournemouth close before the international break, they'll be confident of picking up what would be just their fourth league win of the season.

As such, Silva knows his side, who haven't always shown consistency on the road, might have their work cut out if they are to leave South Yorkshire with yet another three point haul.

“A team that is going to fight really hard to get the points, definitely,” Silva said in his pre-match press conference when explaining what he expects from the Blades. “They are not in the position that they wanted, for sure.

“When you are at the bottom of the table, it’s really tough, and every single game that you don’t get points you know that you are getting more in trouble, all that stuff. But the reality is that, with some tough games, even some tough results as well, heavy results for them, they have been showing the capacity to react, and the last game is a good example.

“They went away from home, a tough place to go, and they were winning the game until the last stages of the match. They got just one point but it was a game where they performed well, they changed their formation, they changed some players as well. So of course we expect a tough game, it’s always tough to play there, with the crowd, all the environment around.