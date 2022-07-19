Mansfield Town v Sheffield United: Team news and updates from Blades' latest friendly

Sheffield United face their fourth friendly of pre-season this evening when they travel to Field Mill to face Mansfield Town.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:36 pm

United lost their first game of their warm-up schedule on Saturday at Scunthorpe and although fitness is the most important thing in pre-season, they will be keen to return to winning ways with time running out ahead of their season opener at Watford on August 1.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

United take on Mansfield Town tonight (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Mansfield v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:51

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:51

The teamsheet in full

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:50

Here’s James’ video preview

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:38

Here’s how the hosts line up this evening

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:37

Here’s how the Blades line up ...

Chris Basham and Max Lowe aren’t involved in the squad - Bash not risked as a precaution and Lowe rested after playing 90 mins at Scunny, we understand

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:32

MATCHDAY

and the Blades are back in action in the muggy heat of Mansfield - their fourth pre-season friendly so far with the Championship season getting ever closer and they’ll be keen to return to winning ways after Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe

Home
Page 1 of 1
BladesMansfield TownScunthorpeWatford