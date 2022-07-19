United lost their first game of their warm-up schedule on Saturday at Scunthorpe and although fitness is the most important thing in pre-season, they will be keen to return to winning ways with time running out ahead of their season opener at Watford on August 1.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Mansfield v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 19:51
The teamsheet in full
Here’s James’ video preview
Here’s how the hosts line up this evening
Here’s how the Blades line up ...
Chris Basham and Max Lowe aren’t involved in the squad - Bash not risked as a precaution and Lowe rested after playing 90 mins at Scunny, we understand
MATCHDAY
and the Blades are back in action in the muggy heat of Mansfield - their fourth pre-season friendly so far with the Championship season getting ever closer and they’ll be keen to return to winning ways after Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe