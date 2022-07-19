United lost their first game of their warm-up schedule on Saturday at Scunthorpe and although fitness is the most important thing in pre-season, they will be keen to return to winning ways with time running out ahead of their season opener at Watford on August 1.
Mansfield v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:46
Full time
and the Blades slip to a second defeat in a matter of days - as much as managers and players say results don’t matter in pre-season, it’s surely a concern that the winning momentum built up early in the campaign is slipping away? Stay tuned for reaction from the manager, player ratings and more ...
3-0 Mansfield
and if the first two goals were preventable, there’s nothing the Blades could have done about that as Boateng finds the top corner for his second goal of the night
Blades subs
Arblaster, Fleck, Coulibaly, Jebbison ON
Berge, Osborn, Brewster, Norwood OFF
GOAL Mansfield
and it’s 2-0 with another goal from close range as Oates taps home from another Gale cross from the Mansfield left
GOAL MANSFIELD
and it’s Boateng who gets it, converting from close range after Gale found a lot of space down the left to pull it back - the Blades go behind at Field Mill
Chance for Ndiaye
and what a freak that would have been as a defender’s clearance smashes off Berge and falls to Ndiaye, but his touch lets him down before he can shoot
Another injury concern
for the Blades as Kyron Gordon goes down for some treatment and walks off gingerly
Back underway
with a change at the break, RND on for Enda stevens down the left
Half-time
and it’s goalless at the break - United with the better chances, Ndiaye twice being denied by Pym and Ahmedhodzic planting a free header wide of goal, but they haven’t found the breakthrough just yet
Clark rises highest
to meet a deep Osborn free-kick, but he can’t get it on target and it flies wide of Pym’s post