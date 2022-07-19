Mansfield Town 3 Sheffield United 0 LIVE: Hiram Boateng gets his second as Stags extend lead over Blades

Sheffield United face their fourth friendly of pre-season this evening when they travel to Field Mill to face Mansfield Town.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:39 pm

United lost their first game of their warm-up schedule on Saturday at Scunthorpe and although fitness is the most important thing in pre-season, they will be keen to return to winning ways with time running out ahead of their season opener at Watford on August 1.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

United take on Mansfield Town tonight (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Mansfield v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:46

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:46

Full time

and the Blades slip to a second defeat in a matter of days - as much as managers and players say results don’t matter in pre-season, it’s surely a concern that the winning momentum built up early in the campaign is slipping away? Stay tuned for reaction from the manager, player ratings and more ...

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:38

3-0 Mansfield

and if the first two goals were preventable, there’s nothing the Blades could have done about that as Boateng finds the top corner for his second goal of the night

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:33

Blades subs

Arblaster, Fleck, Coulibaly, Jebbison ON

Berge, Osborn, Brewster, Norwood OFF

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:26

GOAL Mansfield

and it’s 2-0 with another goal from close range as Oates taps home from another Gale cross from the Mansfield left

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:21

GOAL MANSFIELD

and it’s Boateng who gets it, converting from close range after Gale found a lot of space down the left to pull it back - the Blades go behind at Field Mill

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:18

Chance for Ndiaye

and what a freak that would have been as a defender’s clearance smashes off Berge and falls to Ndiaye, but his touch lets him down before he can shoot

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:15

Another injury concern

for the Blades as Kyron Gordon goes down for some treatment and walks off gingerly

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:02

Back underway

with a change at the break, RND on for Enda stevens down the left

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:49

Half-time

and it’s goalless at the break - United with the better chances, Ndiaye twice being denied by Pym and Ahmedhodzic planting a free header wide of goal, but they haven’t found the breakthrough just yet

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:47

Clark rises highest

to meet a deep Osborn free-kick, but he can’t get it on target and it flies wide of Pym’s post

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hiram BoatengMansfield TownBladesScunthorpe