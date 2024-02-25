Boss Gary O'Neil said Wolves man Pablo Sarabia was correct to stop play for a Sheffield United injury in one of the bizarre moments of his side's victory at Molineux today. The Wolves goalscorer was handed a golden-looking chance to double his side's lead when United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic handed possession over with an under-hit pass.

The United stopper had been attempting to put the ball out of play after teammate Vini Souza went down with cramp, and stopped immediately after Sarabia gained possession. Defender Auston Trusty raced back in case Sarabia had a shot at goal, with referee Darren Bond not stopping play, but Sarabia sportingly stopped himself and put the ball out of play so Souza could receive treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were shades of the infamous Kanu/Marc Overmars incident for Arsenal against United back in 1999 when United goalkeeper Alan Kelly put the ball out of play for a teammate to get treatment. Fortunately for him, but not for United, Sarabia's decision didn't prove costly as Wolves closed out victory but sections of the home crowd were far from happy at the Spaniard's decision-making - even if his manager was. "Pablo did the right thing, 100 per cent," said O'Neil. "I would have felt uncomfortable if Pablo had carried on.

"Initially I didn't really know what was going on, I thought the goalkeeper had just misplaced the pass. It seems like he knew his player was down injured. It would have been easier if he had managed to get it off the pitch rather than kicking it to Pablo, it would have cleared it up a bit more. But Pablo did the right thing.

"If Sheffield United go on to equalise at the end I'n still giving you the same answer because the reason for us not winning the game wasn't because Pablo had done the right thing. It would be because we weren't good enough second half. Pablo's good with that sort of stuff."

O'Neil was also asked for his verdict on the other bizarre incident of the afternoon, which saw United players Vini Souza and Jack Robinson square up on the field after a Wolves chance went begging. The spat was even checked by VAR before both players were cleared of violent conduct, with boss Chris Wilder insisting it was the type of incident that happens up and down the country on frequent occasions throughout a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't seen the incident," said O'Neil, "but it never feels quite right people being sent off for arguing and fighting with their own players. I guess the extremity of the act and the violence will decide. They obviously felt it was fine.