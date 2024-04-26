Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has issued an update on the future of reported Sheffield United target Victor Johansson. The goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Bramall Lane after an impressive campaign behind an unimpressive Millers side.

Rotherham were relegated without a fight this season, failing to make a fist of it and returning to League One as a result. There has been little to shout about at the New York Stadium this season, but Johansson has been one of the bright sparks. still only 25 years of age. The goalkeeper came through at Aston Villa and later Leicester City before joining Rotherham back in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlikely to drop down to League One, the Blades are credited with interest, and Rotherham boss Evans has now opened up on the situation. He has said: “Listen, I think it’s well recognised throughout football and I know Viktor’s representatives have not been short in putting it in the media that there are clauses for Viktor to go onto new pastures.

"He’s got a huge amount of interest in him, absolutely and I am not surprised. I have only worked with him for a week and watched him for 20 minutes in his first training session and I shouted across to (Paul) Raynor: ‘that boy is the real deal.’ Everything he does; his professionalism, his hands and his saves.

"I have watched Viktor against my teams and when I have been sat in the stands and Viktor will have considerable interest around him. What I have got to do is make sure that we continue to love the kid because you never say never. Just as importantly, I have had a really good analysis of Dillon Phillips, who was very good at Wycombe; exceptional.