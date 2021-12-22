Brian Deane heads in the winner against Nottingham Forest on December 22, 1990.

Management, obscurity and Hollywood fame ... What happened to the Sheffield United side from their momentous victory over Nottingham Forest, on this day in 1990?

On this day in 1990, Sheffield United’s season turned on its head as they secured their first victory of the season at home to Nottingham Forest – at the 17th attempt.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:20 pm

United, who had four points from their opening 16 games, were odds-on to be relegated and were fearing the same old story when they went 2-1 down at home to Forest.

But a second goal for Ian Bryson and Brian Deane’s winner sparked jubliant scenes at Bramall Lane – and the Blades amazingly went on to survive that season, eventually finishing 13th in the Division One table after a remarkable run of results dragged them away from relegation danger.

What happened to the side from that Forest game? We took a look…

1. Simon Tracey

Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted twice in two years up to the First Division. He retired in 2003 and left his post as a scout at Northampton Town earlier this year

2. Wilf Rostron

Rostron is among a select band of players to have joined United from city rivals Wednesday and his loan spell at Bramall Lane was later made permanent. Rostron is best remembered for being part of Graham Taylor's Watford side which was promoted to the top flight in 1982 and reached the FA Cup final against Everton two years later and moved into the furniture business after retiring from football

3. Colin Hill

A Northern Ireland international and member of the United side that won promotion to the top flight at Leicester in 1990, Hill left United to ironically join Leicester two years later. After retiring, he worked for the Foxes before joining the PFA as commercial director

4. Chris Wilder

The boyhood Blade had two spells at United, before moving into management - to considerable success. Led United to two promotions, from League One into the Premier League, before leaving by mutual consent earlier this year. Now in charge at Middlesbrough

