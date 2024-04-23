Tomorrow night, when he steps out at Old Trafford in the red of Manchester United, Harry Maguire may allow himself a second to cast his mind back to one of his earliest appearances at the famous old venue. It came in the white and red of Sheffield United, back in 2011, when he had helped the Blades reach the final of the FA Youth Cup and he could only dream of the career he has gone on to enjoy.

Maguire was up against a Red Devils side containing some real future stars but the Blades gave a good account of themselves in the first leg at a packed Bramall Lane, before eventually losing 6-3 on aggregate after the second at Old Trafford. Maguire was knocked out in that return game but it was one fondly remembered by all who witnessed it, the young Blades going up against future stars including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Sam Johnstone, plus the mercurial future Blade Ravel Morrison.

But what happened to the Blades squad from the two-legged showpiece affair? Ahead of the latest trip across the Pennines, The Star took a stroll down memory lane to find out…

1 . George Long Made over 100 appearances for the United first-team before leaving in 2018, to join Hull on a permanent basis. Later played for Millwall before joining Norwich in the summer of 2023 Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Ben Montgomery The right-back was released by United and drifted out of the game Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Aaron Barry Born in Dublin, left-back Barry plays for Cork City and was later sent out on loan to Bohemians. He also spent time on loan at Dumbarton in 2013. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales