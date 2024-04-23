Barber, recruitment, £1m teen: What happened to Sheffield United's FA Youth Cup final team v Man Utd

A look back at Sheffield United’s 2011 FA Youth Cup final team ahead of latest Manchester United trip

Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 13:10 BST

Tomorrow night, when he steps out at Old Trafford in the red of Manchester United, Harry Maguire may allow himself a second to cast his mind back to one of his earliest appearances at the famous old venue. It came in the white and red of Sheffield United, back in 2011, when he had helped the Blades reach the final of the FA Youth Cup and he could only dream of the career he has gone on to enjoy.

Maguire was up against a Red Devils side containing some real future stars but the Blades gave a good account of themselves in the first leg at a packed Bramall Lane, before eventually losing 6-3 on aggregate after the second at Old Trafford. Maguire was knocked out in that return game but it was one fondly remembered by all who witnessed it, the young Blades going up against future stars including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Sam Johnstone, plus the mercurial future Blade Ravel Morrison.

But what happened to the Blades squad from the two-legged showpiece affair? Ahead of the latest trip across the Pennines, The Star took a stroll down memory lane to find out…

Made over 100 appearances for the United first-team before leaving in 2018, to join Hull on a permanent basis. Later played for Millwall before joining Norwich in the summer of 2023

1. George Long

Made over 100 appearances for the United first-team before leaving in 2018, to join Hull on a permanent basis. Later played for Millwall before joining Norwich in the summer of 2023

The right-back was released by United and drifted out of the game

2. Ben Montgomery

The right-back was released by United and drifted out of the game

Born in Dublin, left-back Barry plays for Cork City and was later sent out on loan to Bohemians. He also spent time on loan at Dumbarton in 2013.

3. Aaron Barry

Born in Dublin, left-back Barry plays for Cork City and was later sent out on loan to Bohemians. He also spent time on loan at Dumbarton in 2013.

Played five times for United's first-team, making his debut against Doncaster Rovers in January 2011. Had loan spells at Burton Albion and Alfreton Town before joining Northampton Town and then moved down into non-league football, joining Thame United in the Southern League Division One Central - step eight of the football pyramid - early in 2024

4. Matt Harriott

Played five times for United's first-team, making his debut against Doncaster Rovers in January 2011. Had loan spells at Burton Albion and Alfreton Town before joining Northampton Town and then moved down into non-league football, joining Thame United in the Southern League Division One Central - step eight of the football pyramid - early in 2024

