Man City apologise after former Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen is attacked during pitch invasion

City had to come back from two goals behind against Villa to retain the title, with Liverpool beating Wolves 3-1 at Anfield but as the final whistle went, once again the fans flooded the pitch in celebration.
It was the latest in a series of incidents involving pitch invasions over the last week with Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan, who has since been jailed for the offence, after the play-off semi-final at the City Ground.
Similar scenes were seen at Vale Park in Port Vale’s League Two play-off semi-final victory over Swindon Town, and at Goodison Park where Everton clinched Premier League safety with a game to spare by beating Crystal Palace.
An Everton fan was seen accosting Palace manager Patrick Vieira in the centre of the field with the former Arsenal and France player kicking out at the supporter.
Man City issued apology to Aston Villa and to Olsenfollowing the incident at the Etihad.
A statement read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch. The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”
Villa confirmed after the incident “that he was struck from behind.”
Swedish International Olsen made 11 appearances at Bramall Lane while on loan from AS Roma, before moving to Villa during the January transfer window.