Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will face off against each other for the first time since 2019 next season

ITV are reportedly in talks to show a select number of Football League and League Cup games from next season. The free to air broadcaster already has highlights show rights but, according to i News, an opportunity has emerged that could see them show 20 live games across the campaign.

The report claims that ITV are in discussions with Sky Sports over a £15 million deal, with Sky willing to consider a sublicensing agreement in order to bolster mainstream interest in the EFL and help with the cost of their own deal with the Football League which comes into effect from next season.

Sky paid £935m to retain EFL rights and show games for the next five years and as part of the new agreement, the broadcaster will be able to show more than 1,000 games across the entire season.

That includes all fixtures from the Championship, League One and League Two that don't break the Saturday 3pm blackout and every single EFL Cup tie. It's a deal that will allow Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans to watch their club on TV more than ever before.

If the deal with ITV were to go through, supporters would in theory be able to watch their side on free to air television, too. The report goes on to provide a breakdown of the deal, with ITV set to show 10 Championship fixtures over the course of the season and another 10 League Cup ties, including the semi-final and final at Wembley Stadium.

It adds ITV would be also be given first refusal on the matches they show on their channels, but they wouldn't have exclusivity, ensuring the games would also be shown on Sky Sports. Football League clubs must vote on the deal before any contract negotiations can begin, though, with the 72 clubs having the power to veto the notion.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both have a say then as the pair prepare to go head to head in the Championship next season. The two clubs haven't come up against each other since 2019 and next season's meetings are bound to be shown on TV, one way or another.