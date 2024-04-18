The FA Cup is scrapping replays from next season. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The FA have announced a number of changes to next season's FA Cup competition to strengthen its standing and 'enhance its magic'.

Most notably replays from the first round onwards have been scrapped, meaning every tie will be settled over the course of one meeting. At present, replays are in place until the fifth round, but the FA has made the decision to ditch them altogether once Football League teams begin to enter the competition.

The latter stages of the FA Cup will also be played over standalone weekends from next season, too, exclusive from Premier League matches. The fifth round is currently played in midweek but the changes will see it moved back to a weekend, while the FA Cup final will be played on an exclusive Saturday during the penultimate weekend of the season.

The changes have been made with expanded UEFA competitions in mind, with next season's Champions League requiring additional midweek slots. Such alterations also see the Premier League wave farewell to its mid-season break, which has been in place for several years in order to ease the physical burden on players and clubs.

The agreement between the FA and the Premier League will be place for the next six years. Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive, said: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.

"This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

