Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United in action during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Prenton Park on November 08, 2020 in Birkenhead, England. Maddy died on September 20, 2023 (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Football Association is "assessing" information surrounding the tragic death of Sheffield United Women vice-captain Maddy Cusack before deciding if any next steps may be "appropriate". The Blades midfielder, who combined her playing duties with a role in United's marketing department, passed away last September at the age of just 27.

United commissioned an independent investigation following a complaint from Cusack's family, which outlined a range of issues they claimed she had been facing in the months before her death. The investigation concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club, although a United statement did add that "the club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Morgan, the manager of United Women, stepped aside from his duties while the investigation took place but has returned to his role and is expected to be in the dugout this weekend for United's FA Cup clash against Tottenham this weekend. The PA news agency understand that Cusack's family also contacted a very senior figure at the FA last November, which led to the governing body beginning its own assessment of information related to the case.

One of the FA's senior integrity managers met with Cusack's parents on December 21, as well as meeting separately with representatives of Sheffield United. At this stage the FA have not opened a formal investigation and it is not yet clear whether the FA has asked United to share the report arising from the third-party investigation. Cusack's family alleged that Morgan called Cusacka "psycho" during a game between United and Burnley, who he was then managing, before arriving at United. The family claimed that Cusack became unwell from the anxiety their fractious relationship created, leading to being prescribed medication and seeking counselling.

Morgan denies calling Cusack a psycho and made her one of United's vice-captains ahead of the current season. In a special report by The Athletic, Morgan also said that he campaigned for Cusack to receive a significant pay rise, as part of the club's transition from a part-time set-up to a full-time model.

An FA spokesperson said: "We were devastated to learn of the passing of Maddy Cusack last September and our thoughts continue to be with her family and loved ones at this very difficult time. Following the conclusion of the club's independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case. This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate. We are in dialogue with Maddy's family and the club during this process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA is understood to have felt it was appropriate to let the third-party investigation run its course before it began its own assessment of whether any regulations had been breached.

United's statement issued on December 18 read: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved."