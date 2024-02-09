Sheffield United are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season. The Blades were hammered at home by Aston Villa last time out, and they currently sit 10 points from safety. But this weekend they have a rare chance to guarantee themselves a points swing, taking on the team they are 10 points behind in Luton this weekend.
The Hatters have enjoyed an impressive few weeks of late, giving themselves a big chance of dodging the drop this season, and the Blades are going to need to spoil their momentum to avoid falling too far behind. Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.