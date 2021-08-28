and that was average viewing at best, for me - two teams clearly short on confidence threatening a fair bit but delivering very little. Two headers at either end probably the sum of the mentionable chances, Baldock and Adebayo heading over the opposition bar. United have suffered the loss of Baldock in that half with a foot injury, Bogle coming on to replace him, and it’s not exactly been a vintage first 45 minutes for anyone in a black jersey out there. To be fair, Foderingham in goal has been solid enough apart from one hairy moment when he came to punch away a throw-in, but he’s claimed everything else that’s come his way and commanded his area well. Billy Sharp has scrapped hard as ever up front, but it’s been a thankless task so far - let’s see if there’s any improvement in the second half