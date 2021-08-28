Luton Town 0 Sheffield United 0: Blades' wait for first league win under Jokanovic goes on
Sheffield United’s quest for their first league victory of the Championship season goes on after a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road this afternoon against Luton Town.
The Blades have won their two cup games under their new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, but now have only one point from their five league matches following relegation from the Premier League last season.
Full-time
and the scoreline pretty much sums up the afternoon at Kenilworth Road as United fail to score again in the league and go into the international break still looking for their first win of the league season - they could maybe consider themselves a tad fortunate to get the point they have come away with after Luton hit the bar after some poor goalkeeping from Wes Foderingham, and all eyes are now on the transfer market ahead of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline. The Blades need help, and fast.
Half-time
and that was average viewing at best, for me - two teams clearly short on confidence threatening a fair bit but delivering very little. Two headers at either end probably the sum of the mentionable chances, Baldock and Adebayo heading over the opposition bar. United have suffered the loss of Baldock in that half with a foot injury, Bogle coming on to replace him, and it’s not exactly been a vintage first 45 minutes for anyone in a black jersey out there. To be fair, Foderingham in goal has been solid enough apart from one hairy moment when he came to punch away a throw-in, but he’s claimed everything else that’s come his way and commanded his area well. Billy Sharp has scrapped hard as ever up front, but it’s been a thankless task so far - let’s see if there’s any improvement in the second half
Chance for Luton
as Cornick is played in down the right hand side and crosses for Adebayo, he gets up highest in the middle but can’t direct his header on target
Spell of Blades pressure
only ends with a loose pass from Davies before Luton look to create something of their own through Adebayo, he gets past Basham but his cross is cleared and then he fouls Baldock, much to the annoyance of the home fans around us
McBurnie has a go
on the volley after another cross from the left is only half-cleared into his path, it opens up but he can’t make good enough connection and it sails harmlessly wide but United have been on top in the opening 10 minutes, even if they haven’t yet tested Sluga in the home goal
McBurnie is poleaxed early on
by Naismith, it’s a pretty poor challenge and still the Luton skipper can’t believe it when the yellow card comes out
Big early chance
for the Blades as Norrington-Davies’ cross from the left is met by the head of Baldock on the right, but he heads it high over the Town crossbar
All smiles in the warm-up...
Blades make their way back
to the changing rooms after their warm-up to generous applause from their away fans behind that goal at Kenilworth Road - kick-off is 10 minutes or so away and they’ll probably fancy their chances of getting that elusive first league win of the season under their belts against a Luton side who were hammered 5-0 last time out on this patch