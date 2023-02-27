Tottenham Hotspur travel to Bramall Lane later this week for their first cup clash at Bramall Lane since a memorable League Cup semi-final second leg eight years ago.
Back in 2015, when Spurs scored a late goal to send them to Wembley and break Sheffield United hearts, the Blades were in League One and ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides, we had a look at where the Blades side from that memorable second leg at Bramall Lane ended up…
1. Che gets his first
Che Adams scores his first goal against Spurs in the 2015 League Cup semi-final (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Mark Howard
Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Faced the Blades earlier this season for his current club, National League promotion-chasers Wrexham
Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Ryan Flynn
The former Liverpool trainee joined United from Falkirk in his native Scotland and was a key member of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. After leaving United he went to Oldham before returning north of the border and joining St. Mirren
Photo: GLYN KIRK
4. Chris Basham
The only player from either game still to be at United, Basham survived the Wilder cull and thrived in the right centre-half position. Has become a real fan favourite at Bramall Lane and signed a new deal last season that will take him to a well-deserved United testimonial
Photo: OLI SCARFF