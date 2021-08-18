Look away now, Blades ... Sheffield United player ratings on an afternoon to forget at West Bromwich Albion

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United scores an own goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Baggies would not have been flattered if they had scored a few more, too, and had two goals ruled out for offside earlier as Michael Verrips endured a league debut to forget after coming in for the Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale.

Here’s how the Blades’ players fared on a night to forget in the Midlands...

Michael Verrips 2

Handed his chance to impress in the league with Ramsdale left out and bound for Arsenal, and it’s fair to say he did not take it. At direct fault for at least two of the goals West Brom did score, and looked uncomfortable all evening against the aerial bombardment. Was beaten twice more too, but the offside flag spared his blushes. At least this performance reminded United they have to invest in a new goalkeeper when Ramsdale goes

George Baldock 4

Not a vintage evening for the Blades right back – or for anyone in red and white, for that matter – but Baldock earns extra credit for not giving up until the final whistle, still battling away down the right wing. This will hurt him

Chris Basham 4

Good defensive instincts early on prevented the ball getting through to Grant after Robinson tried to play him through on goal. United could easily have shipped more goals were it not for him getting in the way of through-balls and lofted balls over the top

John Egan 4

Tested Johnstone for one of the few times all evening with a second-half header which was about as good as it got for United going forward

Jack Robinson 3

Scored the opener after flicking the ball past his own goalkeeper, and it didn’t get any better from there for the left-back – who had problems keeping tabs on Furlong all evening

Ben Osborn 4

Plenty of effort and endeavour, as ever, but couldn’t make enough impact as United were run ragged

Ollie Norwood 3

Couldn’t get into the game as United struggled to string two passes together all evening without giving it away

Sander Berge 3

When he signed for United and they were flying in the Premier League, getting booed off after being withdrawn when 4-0 down in the Championship probably wasn’t part of his career plan. A few nice touches but couldn’t affect the game enough

John Fleck 3

Usually starts seasons slowly and has continued that trend this time around. United will hope he gets up to speed sooner rather than later for everyone’s benefit

David McGoldrick 3

Had an unbelievable chance to draw United on level terms just moments after they went behind, but he somehow placed his shot wide with the goal almost at his mercy. Showed his frustration with a prod at Furlong soon after and was booked

Billy Sharp 4

Almost enjoyed the sort of sight of goal he craves from McGoldrick’s flick, but O’Shea got across to deny him brilliantly. Should have got an assist when he played in McGoldrick but he somehow didn’t hit the target. Withdrawn in the second half

Subs

Oli Burke 3

Had a decent opening when he found himself one-on-one with Bartley, but it was far too easy for the former Blade to escort him out of play after he ran out of room

Oli McBurnie 3

The damage was already long done by the time he came off the bench

Luke Freeman 4