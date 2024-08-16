Long-term deal confirmed as Sheffield United make contract decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welsh international Rhys Norrington-Davies has penned a new deal at Sheffield United.

The left-sided defender had a one-year option in his contract taken up in the summer and was due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

But he will now remain at Bramall Lane until at least 2027 after signing a new and improved deal. The defender is on the comeback trail after two serious hamstring injuries but was back in action on Tuesday night, coming off the bench as United beat Wrexham 4-2 in the EFL Cup.

Norrington-Davies said: “I'm obviously delighted to get this over the line. It has been a long journey, but I’m just glad to be finally back out on the pitch and am looking forward to the season ahead.

“The result (v Wrexham) was the most important thing, but it was a good run out. On a personal note, being back out on the pitch is fantastic; it was good to be there with the lads again.”

Boss Chris Wilder added: “Rhys was very unlucky with an injury that forced him to miss out on the World Cup, but there is no doubt that he is a talented footballer.

“We are delighted that he has committed his future to us, he’s worked hard throughout the summer and we want to help him get back to his best.”