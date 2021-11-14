After a tight first half where both teams had opportunities to take the lead, Rodgers forced the ball past Sheffield keeper Fran Kitching to score what proved to be the only goal of the match 20 minutes into the second half.

Both the Blades and the Lionesses had their fair share of chances in the first half, but neither side could turn their efforts into anything notable on the scoresheet.

The Lionesses largely controlled the opening ten minutes but it was Sheffield who forced the first real chance of the match, with Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s header saved by Shae Yanez after 12 minutes.

Jess Clarke had an opportunity to score for Sheffield United Women against London City

Five minutes later Bex Rayner also came close though the Blades star could not control her volley, whilst the Lionesses were unlucky not to go ahead six minutes later with United just about clearing their lines from a corner.

There were further efforts by both sides, but neither keeper found themselves under too much pressure as the first half finished goalless.

After the break it was the Lionesses who were mostly in control, and eventually their pressure paid off as they took the lead in the 65th minute.

It was Rodgers who broke the deadlock, somehow forcing the ball over the line amid a goalmouth scramble following a corner with just 25 minutes left on the clock.

The Blades had a handful of chances to equalise, with Jess Clarke and Charlotte Newsom coming close, though the Lionesses held firm to seal the points.