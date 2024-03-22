Liverpool star targets Sheffield United clash for return to action

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold has set his sights on a return to action against Sheffield United despite manager Jurgen Klopp pitching a slightly later date for the full-back's comeback.

Alexander Arnold’s potential return to the Premier League against the Blades April 4 could see him make his first appearance in just under two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp had initially pencilled in a place in the squad for the England international against Manchester United but the Telegraph are reporting that Chris Wilder's side at Anfield is the player's target.

The club will hope that the England international will make his return in the best possible time frame to reduce the risk of further injury as Alexander Arnold has already missed some hugely important matches for the Reds.

The 25-year-old has already missed the Carabao Cup final, both legs of the Europa League last 16 and matches against both the Manchester teams in the Premier League and FA Cup.

However, the match against Sheffield United will be another important fixture for the Liverpool in the tight race for the Premier League title in which the Reds and Arsenal are separated only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United haven't played since the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on the March 9, due to their match against Manchester United being postponed due to the Red Devils' involvement in the FA Cup - in which they beat Liverpool in a thrilling quarter-final encounter at Old Trafford..

The Blades will be hoping for their own reinforcements to come after the international break, with Fulham the oppisition upon their return as there are hopes that a few of their own players will make a comeback in the coming matches.

United have been hopeful that striker Cameron Archer and midfielder Anis Ben Slimane will be making their return soon after the international break as their injury list continues to hold some influential players.