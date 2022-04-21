The Blades have lost just once this calendar year and head to WSL-bound Liverpool three points behind Bristol City in second with five wins in their last six matches.

Once again, they will finish the season as the highest-placed part-time club in the second tier despite more professional clubs in the ever-improving division than ever before.

Matt Beard, manager of Liverpool Women (photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images).

"Neil Redfearn has done a great job at Sheffield United,” said former West Ham chief Beard.

"He has got everybody back fit now and they have had a great second half of the season, going from the bottom four to the top three.”

Liverpool will lift the FA Women’s Championship trophy at full-time on Sunday after being crowned champions following their 4-2 win over The Robins earlier this month.

"I know they will be looking to spoil the party, but we’ve just got to be prepared for that like we have been all season,” Beard said of the Blades’ threat.

"We want to win this game and then lift the trophy.

"We are fully focused, training has been spot on and we are looking forward to this game - and the priority is the game.”

Sheffield United were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Bramall Lane earlier this season but held them to a 0-0 draw in the Continental Cup.

The Blades will play Crystal Palace at Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium in their final home game of the campaign.