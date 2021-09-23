Live updates from Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United press conference ahead of Derby County clash
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will face the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s clash against crisis club Derby County.
The Rams travel to Bramall Lane bottom of the Championship table and on minus two points, after being hit with a 12-point penalty for going into administration earlier this week.
But Wayne Rooney’s side beat Stoke last weekend, the day after news of the administration first broke, and will be looking to cause another upset this weekend to get back in the black.
Jokanovic’s men are in a good run of form themselves, despite exiting the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, and will look to build on good recent performances against Peterborough United and Hull City against the Rams.
We'll also hear from a player ahead of the clash, which kicks off this weekend at 3pm
Blades pre-Derby press conference
On Derby and administration
It’s horrible, it was a shock and it’s always disappointing to see big clubs struggling like that, the players won’t give in and the manager wont let them feel sorry for themselves, they’ll come here wanting to prove something. They’ve got a good core of lads, we know a few there and they won’t feel too sorry for themselves. They have some experience there to help them through the tough times.
Bigger things to come?
The good thing about this squad is that the players and squad know how to get out of this division, we have to consistently perform now and keep picking up results to have a chance at the end.
Conor Hourihane
It’s another Irishman added to the squad, we’ll still be taking over. It’s good for Conor to come in and settle in a lot quicker than if he didn’t know anyone. He’s a great lad, a great trainer and works really hard. He’ll add a lot to our team this season.
Change in formation
If you go through the lads, a lot of them have played a good chunk of their careers in a back four. Rhys will have played there with Stoke, Ben and George and Egs will have done so too. We’ve got an experienced bunch of defenders and we can adapt.
Battle with Rhys
It’s going to be a squad game this season, competition for places and it just raises everyone’s levels. Every player will have a big part to play this season.
How found Slavisa?
He’s been brilliant, it’s a bit different from the last manager but it was my first involvement on Tuesday so it was good, yeah.
Yeah, it was tough. I’m just looking to push forward now. All you can do is work away behind the scenes and keep pushing, and when the chance comes you’ve got to go and take it.
Strength of the squad
It was a tough game, we had to dig in deep together and played some good stuff considering a lot of the lads wouldn’t have played together. We created some good chances and were disappointed not to win the game. We needed fresh faces, to boost and lift the place and the fans. We didn’t want the hangover from last season and the best thing we could do is to get new faces in to give the place a boost.
And the goal?
The chance came earlier than I expected, I just found myself in loads of space.
Good to be back
It was, I was a long time out and I was happy to be over the little injury. Now I can look forward.