LIVE: Barnsley 0-0 Sheffield United as Slaviša Jokanović makes FIVE changes
Sheffield United take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Sunday afternoon hoping to cut the gap to the Championship play-off places to just three points.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently lie 18th in the table following Saturday’s results, while their struggling opponents are second from bottom after five consecutive defeats.
The Tykes have not won in 11 matches and head coach Markus Schopp is under huge pressure to deliver a positive result.
Having lost three of their last five, the Blades could also find themselves under even more pressure should they fail to get three points today.
Last updated: Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 13:36
- FIVE changes for Sheffield United
- Barnsley are without a win in 11 but have the upper hand in recent meetings between the pair
- The Blades could cut the gap between themselves and the top six to three points with a win
A little careless from Egan
He heads Adeboyejo’s cross into the path of Cauley Woodrow, who catches it on the half volley.
Olsen gathers for a comfortable save.
Second half begins
Let’s hope for some entertainment this half.
HT ratings
Without listing every player, it’s 6’s across the board and possibly a 7 for Ndiaye, who has been United’s biggest threat and supplied their best chance of the first period from which Mousset should have done better.
The half-time verdict
Another opening for Barnsley just before HT
We might have a game here. Styles’ cross finds Adeboyejo at the near post but, under pressure from a United defender, he can’t get a clean connection and it hits the side-netting.
And that’s half time. One to forget but on a positive note United’s clean sheet is still intact and they are in the game.
Big 45 ahead.
Chance at the other end
Instant reply from Barnsley but a looped header from Jasper Moon goes over the bar and onto the roof of the net. It looked to be looping over Olsen and into the back of the net for a split second.
The Tykes man certainly felt he should have done better.
Good chance for United
Ndiaye gets the better of his marker and finds space out wide to cross to Mousset. He finds his fellow Frenchman but his half volley is far too weak to trouble Collins in the Barnsley goal.
Best chance so far. Should have done better.
Baldock gets off the hook
Baldock has the ball nicked from him on the halfway line. Barnsley look to move inside but the pass rolls out for a throw-in and the danger is over.
That lack of quality sums up the opening 30 minutes.
It’s all a bit scrappy
Neither team can really get hold of the ball for a sustained period to carve out a chance. It’s been the sort of start you might expect from two sides out of form in truth.
Barnsley have just completely wasted a free-kick in a decent area and Norwood replies by kicking the ball out for a throw when trying to find Osborn over the top.
Mousset’s pace is causing Barnsley some trouble, however.
Chance for Barnsley
Victor Adeboyejo wriggles his way through several players and cuts the ball back from the byline, but it’s hacked clear in the six-yard box.