LISTEN: 'We're back on track for play-offs' says Chris Wilder after Billy Sharp inspires Sheffield United to derby victory over Leeds

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's bid for promotion is back on track after they returned to winning ways by beating Leeds 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Blades skipper Billy Sharp scored twice against his former club, either side of Pierre-Michel Lasogga's header early in the second half, as new Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom started his reign with a defeat.

Sharp opened the scoring in the second minute with a superbly-struck volley and wrapped up victory from the penalty spot with 17 minutes left.

And Wilder, whose side failed to score in back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Wolves, said: "We needed it. I'm sick of banging on about how well we're playing and not getting results.

"People are looking at me as if I'm a bit of a nutter, going on about it. We were close against Villa but we didn't deserve anything against Wolves.

"We're at the business end of the season and we need to pick wins up. We've got one and we're off and running."

Sharp marked his first league appearance of 2018 with two goals and the official man of the match award, as Heckingbottom was defeated in his first game since leaving Barnsley for Yorkshire rivals Leeds earlier in the week.

Billy Sharp celebrates his stunning volley

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1 - Billy Sharp at the double as Blades beat Yorkshire rivals



"The effect of having a new manager would have given their players a boost," Wilder added.

"It was never going to be easy and the game ebbed and flowed. I thought we were more dangerous at the top of the pitch than they were.

"I've got a great group of players who're all desperate to play. Mark Duffy and Billy both had really good weeks. Billy's attitude has been absolutely outstanding while he's not been playing."

Heckingbottom, who was taking charge for the first time since leaving Oakwell for Elland Road, said: "Getting beaten is not nice and I know when I look back at the first goal that there will be things I don't want to see.

VIDEO: Was this the simple reason Chris Wilder decided to recall skipper Billy Sharp for victory over rivals Leeds United?

"Sheffield United are, in my opinion, the best in the league at building momentum. They were keeping possession, playing forward and putting us under pressure.

"We had to change that and play forward more. We played on the front foot in the second half and we had more energy."